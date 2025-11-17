Lonergan had a very strong performance in what's been a roller coaster of a season. After getting his first start since Week 7 last week, and logging an okay performance in the loss to SMU, he played much better as the Eagles nearly toppled Georgia Tech. His 362 passing yards were his second-highest on the season, and he also protected the ball with zero interceptions for the first time since Week 7. He'll look to keep it up in the final game of the season against Syracuse following a Week 13 bye.