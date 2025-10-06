Overall, it wasn't a spectacular day for Raiola against a vulnerable Michigan State defense as he threw for a season-low 194 yards while throwing for a single touchdown as well as an interception. The 6-foot-3 quarterback connected with receiver Nyziah Hunter on a 59-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, giving the Cornhuskers a 31-21 lead at the time and essentially putting the game away in favor of Big Red. Raiola will hope for better days moving forward, starting with a road battle against Maryland on Saturday.