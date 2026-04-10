Dylan Raiola headshot

Dylan Raiola News: Practicing for Ducks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Raiola (knee) is practicing for Oregon's spring practice period, per Oregon on SI.

Raiola, who transferred from Nebraska to back up Dante Moore in 2026, appears to have gotten past the knee injury that knocked him out for the final four games of the Cornhuskers' season. Again, Raiola figures to be the backup in Eugene, but it's still good to know the gunslinger is healthy once again.

Dylan Raiola
Oregon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now