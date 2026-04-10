Dylan Raiola News: Practicing for Ducks
Raiola (knee) is practicing for Oregon's spring practice period, per Oregon on SI.
Raiola, who transferred from Nebraska to back up Dante Moore in 2026, appears to have gotten past the knee injury that knocked him out for the final four games of the Cornhuskers' season. Again, Raiola figures to be the backup in Eugene, but it's still good to know the gunslinger is healthy once again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now