Raiola put up solid numbers against a talented Michigan defense, throwing for over 300 yards while finding the end zone three times and putting Nebraska in position to potentially steal one late from Michigan. The 6-foot-3 quarterback connected with receiver Jacory Barney on touchdown passes of 26 and 52 yards in the second quarter before finding former quarterback-turned-tight end Heinrich Haarberg for a three-yard score in the fourth to bring the Huskers within three points. Raiola has taken a step forward for Nebraska this season, throwing for 1,137 yards and 11 touchdowns to one interception across four games to start the 2025 season. His next opportunity will come when the Cornhuskers host Michigan State following the team's upcoming bye.