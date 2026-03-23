Dylan Riley News: Slated to split reps in spring

Riley will split reps at RB1 with Sire Gaines in Boise State's spring practice period, per Shaun Goodwin of the Idaho Statesman.

Riley is coming off an electric season with the Broncos in which he ran for 1,125 yards and 10 touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry, also reeling in 15 passes for 149 yards and two scores. Common sense would have Riley as the clear lead back for Boise State next season, but the Broncos are fortunate enough to have another extremely talented ball-carrier on the roster in Sire Gaines, who totaled 883 yards last fall as well. Both running backs should be plenty involved in 2026.