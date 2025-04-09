Dylan Rizk News: Plans to enter transfer portal
Rizk plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, Pete Nakos of On3sports reports.
Rizk will move on from Central Florida's program amidst spring ball for many teams. The 6-foot-2 quarterback appeared in seven games across two seasons at the collegiate level, throwing for 932 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions with the Knights. He will need to find a new team quick as preparation for the 2025 season has already begun for most squads.
