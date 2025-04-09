College Football
Dylan Rizk headshot

Dylan Rizk News: Plans to enter transfer portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Rizk plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, Pete Nakos of On3sports reports.

Rizk will move on from Central Florida's program amidst spring ball for many teams. The 6-foot-2 quarterback appeared in seven games across two seasons at the collegiate level, throwing for 932 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions with the Knights. He will need to find a new team quick as preparation for the 2025 season has already begun for most squads.

