Dylone Brooks News: Competing for RB1 role

Brooks is competing for a starting job at the running back position, Matt Belinson of RustonLeader.com reports.

Even though Brooks logged zero stats during Louisiana Tech's 2025 season, the Bulldogs' lack of proven running back depth is why they will opt to test all options they have, including their lesser-used options. Brooks' primary competition includes Jaden Miller includes the likes of Jaden Miller, who transferred from a lesser-known Division II college.