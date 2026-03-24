Easton Messer Injury: Close to return

Florida Atlantic's head coach Zach Kittley has announced that Messer (hamstring) is close to returning, FAU Owls Nest reports.

A tight hamstring indicates why Messer's focus has been rehabbing. But following Kittley's update, perhaps the wide receiver can participate in Florida Atlantic's spring game, scheduled for April 17. In their 2025 season together, Messer established himself as one of the American Conference's top wideouts, so that will be what is expected of him during 2026.