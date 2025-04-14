Easton Messer News: Likely go-to receiver for 2025

Messer is expected to be Florida Atlantic's go-to receiver during 2025, The Palm Beach Post reports.

Messer and Florida Atlantic's expected QB1 Caden Veltkamp have a connection going back to their days with Western Kentucky. The connection was on full display in FAU's spring game, during which he logged four receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns. It appears the Veltkamp-Messer connection will be in full effect, which should make the wideout an excellent option for 2025, at least until further notice.