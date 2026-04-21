Easton Messer News: Makes big plays in spring game
Messer made multiple big plays in Florida Atlantic's spring game, per Brandyn Pokrass of The League Winners.
Messer was limited earlier in the spring with a hamstring injury, but he's over that and reportedly shined in the spring game. The wideout had 104 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns last fall, and he appears poised for another big statistical season.
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