EJ Colson News: Wins starting job

Colson has won the starting job at quarterback, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports.

After limited opportunities with Central Florida in 2024, Colson transferred out of the FBS for 2025 by signing with Incarnate Word. There, he completed 70.9 percent of 296 pass attempts for 2,142 yards and 16 touchdowns. Colson subsequently transferred to UTEP, who struggled under center last year. This year, the Miners are not hesitating to name their starting quarterback, and he hopes his non-FBS play will carry over on his return to college football's top level.