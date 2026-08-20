EJ Crowell Injury: Expected back next week

Crowell (undisclosed) missed Alabama's final scrimmage Thursday, but he is expected to return to practice sometime next week, Charlie Potter of On3.com reports.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer noted after the scrimmage that Crowell should return to the practice field sometime next week after dealing with an undisclosed injury. The running back is already projected to be ready for the opener, though he has dealt with an injury that has limited his reps in the backfield. Once cleared, Crowell should rejoin the running back competition after impressing early in fall camp.