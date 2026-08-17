EJ Crowell Injury: Expected to be ready for opener

Alabama's offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said Crowell is expected to be ready for Alabama's season opener against East Carolina, per Mike Rodak of 247Sports.com.

Grubb also said that Crowell is "doing great" and that his injury is "definitely not season-ending." All of these sentiments only support the fact that the freshman rusher will be back very soon, and he'll still have over two weeks before the Crimson Tide's opener.