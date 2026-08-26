EJ Crowell Injury: Week 2 realistic return

Crowell (ankle) is more likely to return on Sept. 12 at Kentucky for Week 2, Chris Low of On3.com reports.

Previously undisclosed, Crowell's injury involves one of his ankles. Alabama's head coach Kalen DeBoer said he does not want to rush the running back for the team's regular-season opener against East Carolina on Sept. 5, so he will enter Week 1 doubtful. DeBoer also said that getting Crowell back in Week 2, which includes Alabama against Kentucky on Sept. 12, is a more realistic return date for the freshman. So, should Crowell sit out Week 1, he will be probable for Week 2.