EJ Crowell News: Could step up early in backfield

Crowell (undisclosed) may be called upon to contribute immediately for Alabama, according to Colin Gay of Tuscaloosa News.

The freshman running back recently missed the A-Day scrimmage due to a soft-tissue injury and remains week-to-week. However, Crowell's potential early role is magnified by Alabama's needs at running back, despite his spring absence due to injury. His status remains uncertain, but he could see significant snaps once healthy if team depth remains thin.