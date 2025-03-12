E.J. Warner News: In three-way battle for starting QB

Warner will battle Joshua Wood and Jayden Mandal for the Bulldogs' starting quarterback gig, per KMPH.com.

With the Bulldogs' starting job vacant after Mikey Keene transferred to Michigan, there's reportedly a three-way battle going down in Fresno for the starting gunslinger role. Warner's experience could give him a leg up, as he's started two seasons for Temple and most recently started for Rice in 2024. The rising senior has thrown for 58 touchdowns, 37 interceptions with 8,814 passing yards in his career.