Warner got his first start in three games last week against Utah State, and it was yet another rough outing for the senior gunslinger. He tossed for 187 yards on 5.7 yards per attempt with a touchdown and an interception as well. Warner's touchdown-to-interception ratio this season sits at 11:10 -- he's been far too streaky. Warner was reportedly determined as the starter last week due to how he practiced leading up to the game, but he hasn't locked down the gig for Week 14 and it's very possible Carson Conklin could draw the start in his stead.