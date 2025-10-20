Williams put together a nice day against the Spartans, tying his season-high with five receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot-3 receiver found the end zone on a 13-yard scoring strike from quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the first quarter, getting the Hoosiers on the board for the day. Williams hasn't seen a ton of volume on the season, catching 19 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns through seven games. He will hope to build off his performance when the Hoosiers host UCLA on Saturday.