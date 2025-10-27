Williams had a huge day against UCLA, leading the team in receptions and yards on the day to go along with a pair of touchdowns. The 6-foot-3 receiver showed his versatility and nose for the end zone, connecting with quarterback Fernando Mendoza on scoring strikes of two and 62 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively. While Williams has served as the WR3 throughout the season for the Hoosiers behind Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper, he has increased his involvement in the Indiana passing attack recently, catching 10 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns across the team's last two games. He will hope to continue his positive momentum when the Hoosiers travel to face Maryland on Saturday.