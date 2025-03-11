Eli Holstein News: Active for spring

Holstein (ankle) is active for Pittsburgh's team practice Tuesday, Abby Schnable of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Holstein was filmed getting reps with all his other skill-position teammates, throwing the ball enough Tuesday that it became apparent his most common pass targets then were Desmond Reid and Kenny Johnson. Schnable's update indicates the quarterback is healthy, which is welcome news after Pittsburgh's 2024 season that saw him log over 2,500 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns. As it stands, Holstein is expected to be the Panthers' primary quarterback, just like he was last year.