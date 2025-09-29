Holstein has thrown an interception in all four of his appearances this season, and he set season lows in completions and completion percentage Saturday. His 228 passing yards were his second fewest. Holstein was benched after throwing his second interception, leaving backup Cole Gonzales to handle Pitt's final two drives while trailing by a touchdown. Gonzales failed to spark a comeback, taking a third-down sack before throwing an incompletion on fourth down in what could have been a game-tying drive. Through four games, Holstein has accumulated 1,050 passing yards and an 11:5 TD:INT. He's added 69 yards and a score on the ground. It's unclear if Pitt will turn back to Holstein next week.