Holstein was benched in Pittsburgh's Week 5 loss to Louisville after throwing for 228 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 53.8 percent of his passes. The second interception, his fifth already through four games, was all Panthers' head coach Pat Narduzzi needed to see, and he was replaced by Cole Gonzales. Still, Holstein has regained his head coach's confidence throughout the week. "He's had a good week of practice. I've been impressed, just the way he's bounced back from last Saturday. I feel good," he told reporters Thursday.