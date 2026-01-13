Holstein will make the move to Virginia after spending the last two seasons under center with Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore completed 257-of-416 pass attempts for 3,309 yards, 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, adding on 117 yards and four touchdowns with his legs (17 games). Holstein will look to compete for the starting job with the Cavaliers next season in the wake of Chandler Morris's departure, but he will likely be in a battle for most of the offseason with fellow transfer Beau Pribula.