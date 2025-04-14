College Football
Elija Lofton headshot

Elija Lofton News: Set for expanded role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Lofton is expected to see a larger role for the 2025 season, David Lake of 247Sports.com reports.

Lofton has seen his role vary during the spring as he has been lining up as a tight but also as running back in the backfield, indicating he should be getting the ball in his hands in different ways. The second-year tight end reeled in just nine passes for 150 yards and one touchdown during his freshman campaign.

Elija Lofton
Miami
