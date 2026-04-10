Elija Lofton News: Standing out in spring ball

Lofton (lower body) is standing out in Miami's spring practice, the program reported.

It's encouraging to hear that Lofton is playing well, but it's more encouraging to hear that he's even on the field after the tight end missed the National Championship loss to Indiana with a lower body injury. As a sophomore, Lofton reeled in 23 catches for 218 yards and three scores; he'll look to build on those numbers as a junior in Coral Gables.