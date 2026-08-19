Elijah Holmes News: Works with first-team offense
Holmes worked with the first-team offense in Wednesday's practice, Marquel Slaughter of The Buffalo News reports.
Jason Wright is expected to open the season as the QB1 and sits atop the depth chart, but seeing Holmes with the first-team offense is noteworthy. It remains to be seen if this trend continues, especially since the season opener Sep. 3 against Albany is around the corner.
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