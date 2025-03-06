Elijah Jackson News: Committing to Ball State
Jackson announced his committment to play for Ball State for the 2025 season via his X account.
Jackson will join the Cardinals following two years with Purdue. The 5-foot-10 running back appeared in 11 games for the Boilermakers in 2024, running for 97 yards and a touchdown while catching two passes for seven yards as well. Jackson will retain three years of eligibility with Ball State.
