Sarratt was the guy for the Indiana offense against Kennesaw State, pacing the team in targets and yards through the air while tripling the nearest fellow receiver in receptions. The 6-foot-2 receiver connected with quarterback Fernando Mendoza on three touchdowns against the Owls, finding the end zone on a nine yard strike in the first quarter before hauling in scores of three and 20 yards in the third frame. Sarratt will hope to put together another monster performance when the Hoosiers host Indiana State on Saturday.