Sarratt was a difference-maker for the Hoosiers against a stout Iowa defense, totaling a season-high 132 yards and a touchdown on six catches. The 6-foot-2 receiver came in clutch for the Hoosiers late, connecting with quarterback Fernando Mendoza on a scoring strike of 49 yards with under two minutes remaining in the contest, giving Indiana the final lead on the day they would not surrender. Sarratt will have a tough matchup against an extremely talented Oregon team following Indiana's upcoming bye.