Sarratt put together yet another big game for the Hoosiers against Michigan State, finding the end zone on a pair of touchdown strikes to go along with 70 receiving yards. Sarratt showed his big-play ability against the Spartans, connecting with quarterback Fernando Mendoza on scoring strikes of 24 and 27 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively. The 6-foot-2 receiver has been red-hot lately, totaling 415 yards and six touchdowns on 27 receptions across Indiana's last four contests. He will hope to keep things going when the Hoosiers host UCLA on Saturday.