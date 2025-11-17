Tau-Tolliver was a lone bright spot for the Michigan State offense against Penn State, running for 79 yards and the team's lone touchdown on just six rushing attempts while catching eight passes for 73 yards through the air. Most of his rushing production came on the first offensive snap for the Spartans, which he took 57 yards to the house to open up the scoring on the day. Unfortunately for the team, it was just about all downhill from there as Penn State would end the game on a 28-3 run, though Tau-Tolliver managed to remain productive via his receiving work, leading the team in yards and receptions. His next chance will come against Iowa on Saturday.