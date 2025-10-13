Johnson put together a highlight reel against Maryland, running for a season-high 176 yards on an impressive 8.4 yards per attempt. Though he failed to find the end zone against the Terrapins, he was the driving force behind the Nebraska offense throughout the afternoon, totaling nearly 200 yards of offense on the day. Johnson has had an excellent start to the season, running for 650 yards and seven touchdowns on 6.2 yards per attempt through Nebraska's first six games while adding 24 catches for 130 yards and a score through the air as well. His next chance will come when the Huskers travel to face Minnesota on Friday.