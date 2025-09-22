Johnson put up decent numbers on the day against a talented Michigan defensive front, running for 65 yards while catching five passes for 32 yards through the air as well. The 5-foot-11 back has been solid as the lead back in Lincoln to start the 2025 season, running for 391 yards and four touchdowns across four games while adding 16 receptions for 73 yards and a score through the air as well. Johnson will hope for better days moving forward, starting with a matchup against a vulnerable Michigan State defense following Nebraska's upcoming bye.