Johnson put together a career day against UCLA, accounting for 232 total yards to go along with three total scores on the day. The 5-foot-11 running back found the end zone on a one-yard plunge on the ground in the second quarter while connecting with quarterback TJ Lateef on receiving scores of 56 and 40 yards in the second and third frames, respectively. It's Johnson's third three-score game of the season and his fourth game over 120 rushing yards in the team's last five contests. Johnson may be flying a little under the radar nationally this season, as he has run for 1,131 yards and 11 touchdowns on 5.6 yards per attempt while catching 36 passes for 300 yards and three scores through the air. A road matchup against Penn State will serve as his next opportunity to bolster his numbers.