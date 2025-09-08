Johnson put together a productive outing against the Zips, running for 140 yards on 10 yards per attempt. The 5-foot-11 running back found the end zone on runs of 47 and six yards in the first and third quarters, respectively while adding a third score on a four-yard pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola in the second frame. Johnson has been a star for the Cornhuskers thus far, totaling 248 yards on the ground and three total touchdowns through the team's first two games. His next opportunity will come against Houston Christian.