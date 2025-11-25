Despite being held without a score for the first time wince Week 8 against Minnesota, Johnson made an impact for the Cornhuskers, running for 103 yards on the ground while adding eight receptions 48 yards through the air as well. The 5-foot-11 running back has now crossed the century mark in total yards in 10 of 11 games this season on his way to 1,234 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns to go along with 44 receptions and 348 yards through the air through 11 games. Johnson will get one final chance to impress against Iowa in Nebraska's regular season opener on Friday.