Johnson had a monster day against the Spartans, finding the end zone on three separate occasions while totaling 120 yards of offense on 19 total touches. The 5-foot-11 running back found the end zone on runs of two, 23 and 11 yards in the first, third and fourth quarters, respectively. Johnson has been the engine for the Nebraska offense through five games this season, running for 474 yards and seven touchdowns on 5.6 yards per attempt while adding 22 receptions for 110 yards and a score through the air as well. A road matchup against Maryland awaits next week.