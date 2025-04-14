Emmett Mosley News: Commits to Longhorns

Mosley has committed to joining Texas for the 2025-26 campaign, Hayes Fawcett of On3.com reports.

Mosley will join the Longhorns after playing his freshman season with Stanford. The 6-foot-2 wide receiver had a strong debut season as he totaled 48 receptions for 525 yards and six touchdowns. With fellow wide receivers Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden heading to the NFL, there is an opportunity for the second-year pass-catcher to secure a large role on offense.