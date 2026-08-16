Emory Williams News: Competing for starting QB job

Williams is currently competing against Mitch Griffis for ECU's starting quarterback job, Stephen Igoe of 247Sports.com reports.

Williams is a transfer from Miami who never started a full season during his time there, primarily due to playing behind talented, soon-to-be NFL quarterbacks. The signal-caller brings valuable Power Four experience, though his competitor, Mitch Griffis, also offers Power Four experience and time as a starting quarterback during his tenure with Wake Forest. The two have been locked in a competitive battle since fall camp began, and the competition still remains neck-and-neck.