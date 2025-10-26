McAlister logged back-to-back double-digit target games as QB Josh Hoover has been looking his way early and often. McAlister did have a late fumble, but teammate Major Everhart saved the day with the recovery which sealed the win for the Horned Frogs. McAlister is having a breakout season and is well on pace to go over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. The Horned Frogs are off next week before playing Iowa State in Week 11. McAlister will be a strong play against an Iowa State defense that is having a ton of trouble stopping opposing receivers right now.