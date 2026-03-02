Eric Singleton News: Expected to compete for first team

Singleton is expected to compete against TJ Abrams for first-team reps, Zach Abolverdi of On3.com reports.

Singleton reunites with Buster Faulkner, offensive coordinator for the wide receiver's 2023 and 2024 seasons, both in which he logged at least 700 receiving yards and several touchdowns. The wideout's resume also includes SEC experience from last season, during which he recorded 58 receptions (on 82 targets) for 534 yards and three TDs.