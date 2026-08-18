Ethan Davis Injury: Not seen at practice

Davis (undisclosed) remains absent from Tennessee's fall camp practices, per Ryan Schumpert of Rocky Top Insider.

Davis got banged up midway through fall camp and still hasn't returned to the practice field. The senior tight end, who reeled in 21 catches for 257 yards and two touchdowns with the Vols last season, is set to be Tennessee's starting tight end once he returns to the field. However, with the opener less than three weeks out, his status is increasingly worth monitoring. DaSaahn Brame could be in line for more work if Davis is forced to miss any time.