Ethan Davis Injury: Unlikely to scrimmage Saturday

Davis (undisclosed) is unlikely to scrimmage Saturday, Patrick Brown of 247Sports.com reports.

Tennessee's three-day schedule includes a Friday practice and a Saturday scrimmage. Davis did not participate in the former, and considering that, he is unlikely to play in the latter. Davis' questionable status remains, and with him out, it looks like the next two tight ends up for UT are DaSaahn Brame and Luca Wolf.