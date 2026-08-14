Ethan Davis headshot

Ethan Davis Injury: Unlikely to scrimmage Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Davis (undisclosed) is unlikely to scrimmage Saturday, Patrick Brown of 247Sports.com reports.

Tennessee's three-day schedule includes a Friday practice and a Saturday scrimmage. Davis did not participate in the former, and considering that, he is unlikely to play in the latter. Davis' questionable status remains, and with him out, it looks like the next two tight ends up for UT are DaSaahn Brame and Luca Wolf.

Ethan Davis
Tennessee
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