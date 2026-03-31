Ethan Grunkemeyer News: Continuing to take first-team reps

Grunkemeyer is continuing to take first-team reps, Kolby Crawford of 247Sports.com reports.

Based on Virginia Tech's spring camp, Grunkemeyer is poised to be the Hokies' starting quarterback. It makes sense considering their head coach James Franklin entrusted the freshman down their 2025 season's last stretch with Penn State. Yet, Grunkemeyer at QB1 is not official just yet, so he will still have to fend off Bryce Baker for snaps.