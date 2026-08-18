Ethan Houck Injury: Changes positions to tight end
Houck (undisclosed) has changed his position to tight end, Jon Manson of A Sea of Red reports.
In the midst of Houck's practice absence, he has changed positions from quarterback, giving the Liberty team just four to contend for starting snaps going into 2026. The ex-quarterback has not logged a single catch or target, with his non-QB stats featuring seven receptions for 24 yards.
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