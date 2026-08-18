Ethan Houck headshot

Ethan Houck Injury: Changes positions to tight end

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Houck (undisclosed) has changed his position to tight end, Jon Manson of A Sea of Red reports.

In the midst of Houck's practice absence, he has changed positions from quarterback, giving the Liberty team just four to contend for starting snaps going into 2026. The ex-quarterback has not logged a single catch or target, with his non-QB stats featuring seven receptions for 24 yards.

Ethan Houck
Liberty
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