Ethan Moczulski headshot

Ethan Moczulski News: In contention for kicking duties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Moczulski is in a competition to be Illinois' placekicker against Lucas Osada, Jeremy Werner of 247Sports.com reports.

Even though Moczulski has been with three Power Conference teams across his last three seasons, one of them with Illinois, he has attempted only two field goals and one extra point. Moczulski and Osada's battle will be between two relatively inexperienced kickers.

Ethan Moczulski
Illinois
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