Ethan Vasko Injury: Misses spring ball after surgery

Vasko underwent surgery on his shoulder this offseason and missed Liberty's spring practice period, per A Sea of Red.

Vasko had a rough year as Liberty's starter in 2025, tossing for 1,961 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 57 percent of his passes. He did add 258 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, but the senior gunslinger will be looking to take a step forward in 2026. However, he'll have some catching-up to do in fall camp after he misses the entirety of spring.