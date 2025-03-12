Eugene Wilson Injury: Limited early in spring ball
Wilson (hip) is limited early in Florida's spring practice period, per Gainesville.com.
Wilson had season-ending hip surgery and missed Florida's final seven games of the year. It appears that ailment is still bothering him, as he's wearing a non-contact jersey early in spring practice in Gainesville. Wilson figures to be a starter and a dangerous weapon for quarterback DJ Lagway when he does manage to return.
