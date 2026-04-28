Evan Boyd News: Stands out this spring

Boyd has stood out this spring and has built a good rapport with quarterback Jaylen Raynor, per 247Sports.

Boyd spent the 2025 season at Michigan State, where he caught just three passes for 54 yards. The wideout appears to be in line for a big season, however, and should hold down a starting role in Ames this fall. The fact that he's developing chemistry with presumed starting quarterback Jaylen Raynor will also certainly help him earn playing time.