Evan Dickens News: Looks poised for big role

Dickens looks poised for a big role during 2026, Mike Sidhly of 247Sports.com reports.

After logging over 1,000 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns during Liberty's 2025 season, Dickens transferred to Boston College, presumably believing that he can log a top role for an even bigger program. BC's spring practice indicates he will, though there is still a lot of offseason remaining for the Eagles to determine his exact role. Boston College is not Dickens' first ACC team; Georgia Tech's 2023 season includes his 11 rushing attempts for 47 yards.